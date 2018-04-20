Mark Henry & Mojo Rawley Work WWE KSA Tryouts (Video, Photos), New WWE Trademarks, Ricochet's Theme

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "One and Only" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet.

- WWE recently filed for trademarks on the "Woken Warrior" and the "Skull King" names. Woken Warrior is obviously for Matt Hardy while the other is for Triple H.

See Also Braun Strowman And Baron Corbin On How Mark Henry Impacted Their Careers

- Day 3 of the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia wrapped today. Mojo Rawley and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry were among those leading the tryouts. Below are comments from WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom, an inside look at day 2 from Thursday and more photos & videos from today:

Day 3 is rough in any tryout. You have to dig deep and outperform everyone. This is why we will be having a competition in the gym today. Interested to see who has what, left in the tank. #KSATryouts — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) April 20, 2018

Day 3 Update: Over two minutes of consistent grueling drills. Do you have what it takes #KSATryouts? pic.twitter.com/ohAgiR0p9P — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018

We have reached the midway point of day three of the #KSATryouts and @TheMarkHenry leaves the athletes with some words of wisdom for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/4k1RDm2bDQ — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018

Our second session of day 3 begins. We broke the athletes into teams of 4. The winning team gets an incentive. Who will seize it? #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/g1c4F1YYQt — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018

Things are picking up, these athletes want to win! #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/vBQgGrhl6F — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018

We have a winning team for today's challenge at the #KSATryouts! pic.twitter.com/CHbbMLSNjY — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018