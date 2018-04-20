Mark Henry & Mojo Rawley Work WWE KSA Tryouts (Video, Photos), New WWE Trademarks, Ricochet's Theme

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "One and Only" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet.
- WWE recently filed for trademarks on the "Woken Warrior" and the "Skull King" names. Woken Warrior is obviously for Matt Hardy while the other is for Triple H.
- Day 3 of the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia wrapped today. Mojo Rawley and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry were among those leading the tryouts. Below are comments from WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom, an inside look at day 2 from Thursday and more photos & videos from today:
Day 3 is rough in any tryout. You have to dig deep and outperform everyone. This is why we will be having a competition in the gym today. Interested to see who has what, left in the tank. #KSATryouts— Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) April 20, 2018
.@MojoRawleyWWE speaks to the athletes of the #KSATryouts. pic.twitter.com/akAqeXX9ze— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
Beware of flying objects during today's drills. #KSATryouts @NXTMattBloom pic.twitter.com/wYFTyl632g— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
Day 3 Update: Over two minutes of consistent grueling drills. Do you have what it takes #KSATryouts? pic.twitter.com/ohAgiR0p9P— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
We have reached the midway point of day three of the #KSATryouts and @TheMarkHenry leaves the athletes with some words of wisdom for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/4k1RDm2bDQ— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
Our second session of day 3 begins. We broke the athletes into teams of 4. The winning team gets an incentive. Who will seize it? #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/g1c4F1YYQt— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
The competition has begun! #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/UIWlHgVYSa— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
Things are picking up, these athletes want to win! #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/vBQgGrhl6F— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
We have a winning team for today's challenge at the #KSATryouts! pic.twitter.com/CHbbMLSNjY— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018
That's a wrap for Day 3. Follow along tomorrow and see what the athletes have learned at the #KSATryouts! pic.twitter.com/dKHrdU7b9v— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018