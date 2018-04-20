WrestlingInc.com

Mark Henry & Mojo Rawley Work WWE KSA Tryouts (Video, Photos), New WWE Trademarks, Ricochet's Theme

By Marc Middleton | April 20, 2018

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "One and Only" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet.

- WWE recently filed for trademarks on the "Woken Warrior" and the "Skull King" names. Woken Warrior is obviously for Matt Hardy while the other is for Triple H.

- Day 3 of the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia wrapped today. Mojo Rawley and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry were among those leading the tryouts. Below are comments from WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom, an inside look at day 2 from Thursday and more photos & videos from today:











