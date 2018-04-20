Backstage News On Why Nikki Cross Was Not Called Up To The Main Roster

During the long list of people who were affected by the Superstar Shake-up, there was also a list of names who were under the "New Arrivals" category. A few of these names include former NXT Tag Team Champions, SAnitY.

Forming in October of 2016, the faction consisted of leader Eric Young, who was joined by Alexander Wolfe, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross. Shortly after, Fulton was removed from the group and replaced by Killian Dain.

While Young, Dain, and Wolfe were promoted to debut on SmackDown Live, Nikki Cross was not included in the video, signifying that she would not be called up but will instead remain in NXT.

According to The Wrestling Observer, the reason why Cross is staying in NXT is to help with the women's division. Especially, since three of the top names, Ember Moon, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay, left to go to the main roster. Currently, the champion is Shayna Baszler, as she defeated Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Baszler is in need of a strong feud, and Cross will fit well as an opponent for the title.

Just eight months after debuting, the faction won the NXT Tag Team Championships, defeating the Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. The group retained the titles for four months, before losing them to the Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

On social media, Cross recently promoted the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago event, scheduled for Saturday, June 16. It is expected that she will have a major role in that event.

Cross has been a part of the NXT Women's Championship scene before, as she won a battle royal on an episode of NXT to become a contender in the 4-Way match at NXT TakeOver: War Games. The match involved Ember Moon defending her championship against Cross, Royce, and Kairi Sane. However, she was unsuccessful in winning the match.

