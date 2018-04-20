WWE Announces Post-RAW Bruno Sammartino Doc, Mustafa Ali 205 Live Gauntlet Match Promo, The Bar

- As noted, The Bar spent some time with the DHL Stormers rugby team earlier this week in Cape Town, South Africa. WWE posted this video of Cesaro and Sheamus making the stop on their RAW Farewell Tour.

- WWE has announced that a documentary on Bruno Sammartino will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday. Below is the announcement on the documentary:

Bruno Sammartino documentary to air Monday after Raw on WWE Network Don't miss a special celebration of the incredible life and career of "The Living Legend" Bruno Sammartino, this Monday after Raw on WWE Network. Join WWE Network in honoring one of the most decorated and celebrated WWE Champions of all time in this exclusive special, featuring some of Sammartino's greatest matches, moments and more. Tune in immediately following Monday Night Raw on WWE Network.

- Below is a new video promo from Mustafa Ali to promote the Gauntlet Match set for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, the winner will go on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.