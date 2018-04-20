Seth Rollins Gives A Potential Return Timetable For Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose has been out of action since December and at that time it was reported he would be out for 9 months, forcing him to miss WrestleMania 34. Late last month, Ambrose and Renee Young were spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, indicating that Ambrose is back working with WWE doctors as he rehabs a triceps tear and works towards a return to WWE.

While WWE currently tours South Africa, Seth Rollins appeared on kfm 94.5's Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs and was asked about Ambrose getting back to the ring. Rollins noted that he's still working his way back, but the WWE Universe could see him in late Spring / Summer.

"[Dean] Ambrose is injured, yes. I don't know the whereabouts or the details of his injury," Rollins said. "He had some pretty extensive triceps surgery earlier this year, so, he's definitely still on the mend and rehabbing. But he'll be back and better than ever, you wait, Summer time, maybe late Spring. Somewhere in there I think, whenever that wily guy gets back to normal."

Rollins was then asked when Ambrose does get back, will The Shield reunite? He didn't sound too optimistic.

"Yeah, we're all buds, I mean, we'll probably be doing our own thing," Rollins admitted. "There's no hard feelings there, we're all still friends, so you can still pickup your Shield shirt at WWE Shop."

