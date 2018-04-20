- Above is the opening for this Sunday's Impact Wrestling Redemption pay-per-view. Make sure to join us this Sunday for our live coverage of the show.

- MLW Fusion premieres tonight on beIN SPORTS at 8pm ET. You can find beIN Sports on your television provider at this link. beIN SPORTS sent us this synopsis of the series:

Tonight is the beIN SPORTS premier of Major League Wrestling: FUSION, with a special episode titled "Worlds Collide." Major League Wrestling: FUSION is a weekly professional wrestling television series produced by Major League Wrestling (MLW) and created by Court Bauer, the primary owner of the league. The weekly program will feature famed American sports broadcaster, Tony Schiavone, as he calls the action alongside former WWE star, Rich Bocchini. Major League Wrestling: FUSION will take fans inside the ring as some of the biggest stars in the sport, including MVP, Low Ki, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Jimmy Havoc, Barrington Hughes, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and many more battle it out for championship gold to truly prove who is the best of the best.

- Katarina Waters, f.k.a. Katie Lea Burchill in WWE and Winter in TNA, is advertised for the next Impact Wrestling tapings, as seen in the official poster below. Also appearing on the poster are Austin Aries, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Matt Sydal, Moose, Sami Callihan, Petey Williams, Kiera Hogan, Allie, Su Yung and Kongo Kong (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Pete Gerber).