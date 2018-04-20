Jonathan Coachman - WWE RAW Updates, Dolph Ziggler Looks At Weird WWE EBay Items (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is video from Dolph Ziggler's recent appearance on YouTube show Good Mythical Morning. The clip features Ziggler and the hosts looking at the weirdest WWE items on eBay.

- WWE stock was up 1.11% today, closing at $39.33 per share. Today's high was $39.57 and the low was $38.92.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will return to RAW commentary on Monday's show in St. Louis. Jonathan Coachman confirmed that Booker will be taking his spot on Monday but revealed that he will be back for the April 30th RAW from Montreal. Below are some of Coach's recent tweets on the matter.

Coach indicated that he's missing Monday's show because of new work he's doing with The Golf Channel. Coach also noted that he was just joking about hiring an assistant to help with researching topics on commentary.

PREVIEW: @WorldLongDrive staging "Clash in the Canyon," on Tuesday (April 24) at 7p ET on @GolfChannel ;first of 5 live televised events in 2018. https://t.co/IpSZE9trAr pic.twitter.com/peE1Buesr3 — Golf Channel PR (@GolfChannelPR) April 19, 2018

Looks great. I love having the chance to challenge myself and try something new. Which is very similar to the incredible athletes competing next week. Hope you all can join us on Tuesday. @golfchannel @wwe https://t.co/aBSEVErApG — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

This is why you are not on RAW? — ????? (@wXwraphi) April 20, 2018

Yes. I laugh people think there are all of these conspiracy theories and made of stories. It's no big deal. I have been talking about it for months. Me and @BookerT5x talked about this when I came back. It helps everybody. Head down and do work. That's what we do https://t.co/XJCarrmxBH — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

Thank you. Yes and no. Read my timeline. When I left espn my vision was to try and bring different, diverse groups of people together with a common love of sports and sports entertainment. This is first step. It's about fun and enjoyment. Very simple. Everybody wins https://t.co/ASDGWosdmn — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

@TheCoachrules Hey coach I'm surprised Brooker T is willing to work with Corey Graves. People were saying Brooker T had problems working with Corey. Is Corey hard to work with on Raw? — Cajunman Charles (@Landren7Charles) April 20, 2018

Lol. What people? Dirt sheets. My friend I keep saying this and can't be more clear. Unless it comes directly from one of us stop assuming that anything is true. Corey is great to work with. If we all were the same they wouldn't put us together. https://t.co/wCxfrTWrCY — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

You have to be kidding me! I just got done telling my buddies that @TheCoachrules addition to the #RAW #WWE announce team was the best trio in 10-15 years!Those 3 were so entertaining week after week! Now I'm hearing that @BookerT5x is headed back? This is beyond atrocious!! — OG PREZ ?? (@MikeZappa) April 20, 2018

My brother. For ONE week only. And thank you for the compliment to me and the guys. We all have our strengths including who will do a great job filling in for me. https://t.co/U9OcoijLYv — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

Oh ok, I can handle one week. I thought they made a permanent change! All is good in the world again. Haha. Keep up the great work man. I've watched this product for 30 years and the way you, Cole and graves interact... pure gold. Thanks for the entertainment! — OG PREZ ?? (@MikeZappa) April 20, 2018