WWE Live Event Results From South Africa (4/20): Braun Strowman Vs. Samoa Joe, Six-Man Main Event

Thanks to Ernest Mavimibela for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Pretoria, South Africa:
* Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak
* Braun Strowman defeated Samoa Joe
* Asuka defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Triple Threat
* Apollo and Titus O'Neil defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Sonya Deville
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor defeatd Elias, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas