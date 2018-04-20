WWE Live Event Results From South Africa (4/20): Braun Strowman Vs. Samoa Joe, Six-Man Main Event

Thanks to Ernest Mavimibela for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Pretoria, South Africa:

* Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak

* Braun Strowman defeated Samoa Joe

* Asuka defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Triple Threat

* Apollo and Titus O'Neil defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Sonya Deville

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor defeatd Elias, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas