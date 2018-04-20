Bruno Sammartino's Viewing And Funeral, WWE NXT Stars Battle In Tug Of War (Video), Titus Worldwide

- Above is video of WWE NXT Superstars Dan Matha and Tucker Knight battling in a tug of war during the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia this week.

- The viewing for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino will take place on Saturday, April 21st and Sunday, April 22nd at the John A. Freyvogel Sons funeral home on Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh, PA from 2-4pm and 6-8pm local time. The funeral will take place on Monday, April 23rd at 10am from the St. Sebastian Church on Siebert Road in Pittsburgh. Bruno passed away at the age of 82 this past Wednesday.

- As seen below, Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil spoke to children at the Bukho Bami Youth Centre in Soweto, South Africa earlier today before the live event in Pretoria, South Africa:

Before #WWEPretoria, @TitusONeilWWE and @WWEApollo spoke to children at Bukho Bami Centre in Soweto, South Africa about the power of a promise! pic.twitter.com/E1fNUilwZR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018