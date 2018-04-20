Thanks to this week's Superstar Shake-Up, Asuka is now officially a member of the SmackDown roster. WWE announced her first match on the blue brand will be teaming up with Becky Lynch to face Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Below is WWE's full announcement:

Asuka's stunning SmackDown arrival came this past Tuesday when she saved Becky and Charlotte Flair from a three-on-two beatdown at the hands of SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics.

The duo of Kay & Royce has certainly been causing a stir since they debuted on SmackDown LIVE, particularly when they attacked Charlotte, which led to Carmella successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. But will The IIconics be ready for Asuka?

Find out this Tuesday at 8/7C on SmackDown LIVE."