Velveteen Dream Returns Home (Video), Bruno Sammartino Documentary Update, Drew Gulak - South Africa

- The WWE live events in South Africa this week have had WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defending his title over Drew Gulak. Above is new backstage video of Gulak talking about bringing the cruiserweight division to South Africa.

- As noted, a documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The doc will feature some of Bruno's greatest matches, moments and more, remembering the WWE Legend who passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday. The WWE Network schedule reveals that the special will be titled "Bruno" and will run for one hour. Below is the synopsis:

"A celebration of the incredible life and career of 'The Living Legend', Bruno Sammartino."

- We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is working backstage at the weekend WWE NXT Road Trip live events in the Northeast and tweeted props for Thursday's match between Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream in Washington, DC, which Ricochet won. Dream received a big homecoming reaction and some boos before the match, as seen in the videos below: