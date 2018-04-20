WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville (4/20): Roderick Strong Headlines, Lars Sullivan, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's sow in Jacksonville, FL:
Note: These are not in order but they are close
* Raul Mendoza defeated Jeet Rama
* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Mars Wang
* Nixon Newell defeated Vanessa Borne
* TM61 defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams
* Lars Sullivan defeated Fabian Aichner
* Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude defeated Big Boa and Rocky
* Dakota Kai defeated Taynara Conti
* NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong defeated Lio Rush with Babatunde Aiyegbusi