WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville (4/20): Roderick Strong Headlines, Lars Sullivan, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's sow in Jacksonville, FL:

Note: These are not in order but they are close

* Raul Mendoza defeated Jeet Rama

* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Mars Wang

* Nixon Newell defeated Vanessa Borne

* TM61 defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams

* Lars Sullivan defeated Fabian Aichner

* Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude defeated Big Boa and Rocky

* Dakota Kai defeated Taynara Conti

* NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong defeated Lio Rush with Babatunde Aiyegbusi