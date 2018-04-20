WrestlingInc.com

New WWE Network Series Revealed, Mojo Rawley - WWE KSA Tryouts Video, Mandy Rose & Apollo Host Event

By Marc Middleton | April 20, 2018

- As noted, Mojo Rawley and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry helped lead day 3 of the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Above is video of Mojo greeting the athletes.

- A new series titled "WWE Marquee Matches" will premiere on the WWE Network at 11pm on Tuesday night. The premiere episode is set to run 1.5 hours and will focus on the 1992 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which was held in Albany, New York. The 30-man Rumble main event saw Ric Flair win the match to capture the vacant WWE Title that night. The WWE Hall of Famer would later reveal in his "To Be The Man" book that he did not know he was winning the match until he arrived at the Knickerbocker Arena on the day of the show.

Below is the synopsis for Tuesday's premiere:

"From 1-19-1992: With the WWE Championship at stake, a star-studded roster and controversial ending made this an instant classic!"

- We've noted how WWE Community hosted several events on the current tour of South Africa this week. Below are photos of Mandy Rose and Apollo Crews appearing at a "Let's Play a Million" Physical Education Challenge event with SuperSport and UNICEF. The event took place on Thursday at the Cedar Primary School in Cape Town:






