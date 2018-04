WWE NXT Live Event Results From Bethlehem (4/20): Aleister Black And Ricochet Team Up, EC3, More

Thanks to William Jean Lewis for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania:

* No Way Jose defeated Chad Lail

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae

* EC3 defeated Kassius Ohno

* Kairi Sane and Nikki Cross defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Oney Lorcan

* NXT Champion Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and The Velveteen Dream