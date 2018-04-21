Earlier this week, numerous WWE Superstars switched brands in the Superstar Shake-Up, sending new faces to Raw and SmackDown.

Today's question: Which WWE Superstar benefited the most going to the opposite brand? Who benefited the least?

If you need a refresher on who went where, here are the changes that took place on Raw and here are the swaps that went down on SmackDown. Also, here's the updated roster list for NXT, 205 Live, SmackDown, and Raw.

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

