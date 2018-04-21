PWG All-Star Weekend Night One Results, More NJPW Star Announced For ROH Tours, Bruno Sammartino

- Above, Bruno Sammartino appeared at ROH Glory By Honor: Night 2 in 2006 to talk with fans about ROH, the talent in the company, and giving thanks to the fans. Sammartino passed away earlier this week at the age of 82.

- ROH will have the War of the Worlds Tour on May 9 (Lowell, MA), May 11 (Toronto, Ontario), May 12 (Royal Oak, Michigan), and May 13 (Chicago, Illinois). ROH just announced IWGP US Champion "Switchblade" Jay White will be involved in the ROH / NJPW co-promotional tour. As noted, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, Roppongi 3k and Rocky Romero will also be joining the tour.

- PWG All-Star Weekend 2018: Night 1 went down last night in Reseda, California. As noted, the American Legion Hall building that PWG is known to work in was being sold and expected to be destroyed for new development. At the beginning of the show it was announced the sale hasn't gone through, so PWG's originally expected farewell show on May 25 might or might not be the last at that building. Here are the full results from last night's show:

* Rey Horus defeated Trevor Lee

* Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER) defeated Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Tyler Bateman)

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Bandido

* Sammy Guevara defeated Robbie Eagles and Flash Morgan Webster

* Jonah Rock defeated Joey Janela

* Keith Lee defeated Hangman Page (Non-title)

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) defeated Chosen Bros (Matt Riddle and Jeff Cobb) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

- Ring of Honor's United Honor Tour is headed to the UK on May 24 (Edinburgh), May 26 (London), and May 27 (Doncaster) and has announced the following NJPW talent that will appear: Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, SANADA, and Toru Yano.