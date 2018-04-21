Who Received Ember Moon's Locker?, ESPN - WWE Power Rankings, Matt Hardy Talks South Africa (Video)

- Above, WWE is currently touring South Africa and Matt Hardy spoke on how exhilarating it is to be there.

- ESPN posted its latest WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: Nia Jax, Charlotte, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, and at number one, AJ Styles.

- With Ember Moon heading to the Raw roster a locker was freed up at the WWE Performance Center. It will now be used by Jessie Elaban who was signed by WWE last June. Elaban is currently working NXT live events and commented on receiving Moon's locker:

"I'm SO GRATEFUL to have this locker passed on to me and especially for all of the help and advice you've generously given to me at NXT. I'm so proud of you and will miss you dearly but I know you're going to do MANY awesome things on RAW. Thanks Ember Moon and many amazing wishes to you on your journey!"