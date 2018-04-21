WWE Releasing Shield DVD, Jeff Hardy's Greatest Title Wins, CSR On Brock Lesnar - Bobby Lashley

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Jeff Hardy's best title triumphs. The collection includes Hardy's latest U.S. Title win on this week's Raw and winning the WWE Title in 2008 against Edge and Triple H at Armageddon.

- According to WrestlingDVDNetwork, WWE is set to release The Shield: Justice For All on DVD, which will be available on July 10 in the U.S. The 3-disc set will also include some never-before-released matches.

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, Juice Springsteen, and Katie Arquette. This week's playlist includes: WWE Superstar Shake-Up winners and loses, Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar, NXT booking, and a preview (along with predictions) for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble!