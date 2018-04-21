The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble will take place on Friday, April 27 in Saudi Arabia and will air on the WWE Network beginning at 11am ET with a one-hour Kickoff. The Greatest Royal Rumble main card will begin at 12pm ET and is scheduled to run for five hours. In total, this is one hour shorter than WrestleMania 34's main card and Kickoff.
It will feature a 50-Man Royal Rumble and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns in a steel cage.
Below is the current card for the show:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. The Bar
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Cedric Alexander (c) vs. TBA
WWE Title Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE United States Title Match
Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt, Kane, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, TBA
Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Triple H
