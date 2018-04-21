The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble will take place on Friday, April 27 in Saudi Arabia and will air on the WWE Network beginning at 11am ET with a one-hour Kickoff. The Greatest Royal Rumble main card will begin at 12pm ET and is scheduled to run for five hours. In total, this is one hour shorter than WrestleMania 34's main card and Kickoff.

It will feature a 50-Man Royal Rumble and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns in a steel cage.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage on Friday! Below is the current card for the show:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. The Bar

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. TBA

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE United States Title Match

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt, Kane, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho, TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H

Dante Eaker contributed to this article.