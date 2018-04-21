ROH Episode 343 Recap: Frankie Kazarian Vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Young Bucks In Tag Team Gauntlet Match



Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. So Cal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian and Hiromu Takahashi make their entrances.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Hiromu Takahashi

They exchange wrist locks. Takahashi dropkicks Kazarian on the apron. Kazarian blocks a kick from Takahashi at ringside. Kazarian suplexes Takahashi into the ringside guard rail as we head into a commercial break.

Kazarian eventually connects with a boot to the face of Takahashi. Kazarian pins Takahashi for a two count with his feet on the ropes. Takahashi rolls Kazarian up for a two count. Takahashi clotheslines Kazarian. Takahashi hits his Time Bomb finisher on Kazarian. Takahashi pins Kazarian for the win.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi

Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser are briefly shown assaulting LSG backstage.

Caprice Coleman has joined the commentary team.

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas make their entrance for a Tag Team Gauntlet Match. Coast To Coast's Shaheem Ali makes his entrance. Ali says that it's him versus both of them.

Tag Team Gauntlet:

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Shaheem Ali

Ali connects with a forearm to Bruiser. Ali hits a Senton over the top rope on Bruiser. Ali attempts a cross-body on Milonas. Milonas catches Ali. Ali elbows Milonas. Ali eventually ducks a clothesline attempt by Bruiser. Ali hits an Inverted DDT on Bruiser. Ali pins Bruiser for a two count. Ali ascends the turnbuckles. Milonas strikes Ali. Milonas hits a Superplex on Ali. Bruiser hits a Frog Splash on Ali. Bruiser pins Ali to advance in the Tag Team Gauntlet.

Winners: Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas

The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) make their entrance.

Tag Team Gauntlet:

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara)

Milonas and Bruiser strike Titus and Ferrara. Ferrara and Titus spit beer into the faces of their opponents. Titus sends Milonas out of the ring with an assist from Ferrara. Titus dropkicks Bruiser. Titus pins Bruiser for a one count. Ferrara is tagged in. Titus drives Ferrara's shoulder into Bruiser in the corner. Milonas eventually blocks a suplex attempt by Titus. Milonas hits a Modified Back Drop on Titus. Milonas strikes Ferrara on the top rope. Milonas Superplexes Ferrara. Milonas pins Ferrara to advance in the Tag Team Gauntlet.

Winners: Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) make their entrance.

Tag Team Gauntlet:

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Bruiser and Milonas strike Shelley and Sabin. Bruiser hits a cross-body on Sabin. Milonas hits a Back Senton on Sabin. Milonas hits a Sidewalk-Slam on Shelley. The fight eventually spills to ringside. Shelley and Sabin superkick Bruiser. Shelley rolls Bruiser back into the ring. Sabin hits a neck-breaker on Bruiser as Shelley comes off the top rope with a cross-body on him simultaneously. Shelley pins Bruiser to advance in the Tag Team Gauntlet.

Winner: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Bullet Club's Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) make their entrance.

Tag Team Gauntlet:

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

Both teams exchange strikes. Nick clotheslines Sabin as Matt clotheslines Shelley. Nick hits a cross-body on Shelley with an assist from Matt. Matt dropkicks Sabin. Sabin eventually hits a Back-Suplex on Matt from off the top turnbuckle. Sabin goes for a neck-breaker on Matt as Shelley ascends the turnbuckle. Nick holds the leg of Shelley as Matt pins Sabin with a Back-Slide for the three count to advance in the Tag Team Gauntlet.

Winners: The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

The Kingdom's TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia entered the Tag Team Gauntlet during a commercial break.

Tag Team Gauntlet:

The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) vs. The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia

Matt strikes O'Ryan and Marseglia. O'Ryan strikes Matt's lower back. Matt hits a double clothesline on Marseglia and O'Ryan. Matt goes for a Powerbomb on O'Ryan, Marseglia strikes him to prevent it. Marseglia sends Matt out of the ring. Marseglia pulls the mat up at ringside. Nick superkicks O'Ryan in the ring. Nick hits a running kick from the apron on Marseglia. Nick assist Matt in getting O'Ryan into the Tombstone position. Nick and Matt hit the Meltzer Driver on O'Ryan.

Winners: The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.