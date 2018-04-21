WrestlingInc.com

Triple H In Saudi Arabia And Visits WWE Tryouts (Photos), Lio Rush Entrance Music, NXT Star Turns 29

By Joshua Gagnon | April 21, 2018

- Above is the entrance theme ("I Came to Collect") for NXT Star Lio Rush.

- Today, NXT Star Nikki Cross turns 29 years old. Despite her Sanity stablemates heading to SmackDown in this week's Superstar Shake-Up, Cross is remaining in NXT reportedly to help the women's division and feud with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Also today, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake turns 61 years old.

- Triple H already landed in Saudi Arabi ahead of this Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event where he will take on John Cena. He also stopped by the fourth day of WWE tryouts, which you can see in the photos below.






