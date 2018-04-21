Triple H In Saudi Arabia And Visits WWE Tryouts (Photos), Lio Rush Entrance Music, NXT Star Turns 29

- Above is the entrance theme ("I Came to Collect") for NXT Star Lio Rush.

- Today, NXT Star Nikki Cross turns 29 years old. Despite her Sanity stablemates heading to SmackDown in this week's Superstar Shake-Up, Cross is remaining in NXT reportedly to help the women's division and feud with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Also today, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake turns 61 years old.

- Triple H already landed in Saudi Arabi ahead of this Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event where he will take on John Cena. He also stopped by the fourth day of WWE tryouts, which you can see in the photos below.

Just landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Big week ahead for @WWE with #KSATryouts and #WWEGRR this Friday live on the @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/vcyUCmYQZP — Triple H (@TripleH) April 21, 2018

Visited the 4th day of #KSATryouts today. This week was a huge success due to the hard work of @WWE Talent Development, @WWEPerformCtr coaches and @WWENXT talent. #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/u2MDgDHy3A — Triple H (@TripleH) April 21, 2018