Bellas And IIconics Banter On Twitter, Sasha Banks And WWE Stars With Lion Cubs, Shayna Baszler

- Above, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler appeared with Xavier Woods to talk video games and her MMA career while they played The Punisher.

- Earlier today, The Bar, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Elias, and Seth Rollins visited a lion and safari park. The group got a chance to hang out with some lion cubs, which you can see in the videos and photos below. Today is WWE's last day of touring South Africa.

How did @WWERollins spend his last morning in South Africa? With lion cubs! #WWEJohannesburg pic.twitter.com/eKr9PtpfMn — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2018

I' I'd say my morning wasn't amazing, I'd be lion ?? pic.twitter.com/D21CCO9O56 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 21, 2018

- As noted, WWE posted an article of five controversial things SmackDown GM Paige could potentially do, including creating Women's Tag Team Titles. Nikki Bella commented that she wouldn't mind teaming up with Brie again, calling it "Iconic." This, of course, brought the IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce out for a response.

Women's #TagTitles? A championship that needs to be defended each week? This is just the BEGINNING of what we'd like to see @RealPaigeWWE instate as new #SDLive GM! https://t.co/wMgkPWyTaR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2018

Hey @RealPaigeWWE ??????????????????? Brie and I would love to put the SnapBack, Nike kicks, jersey, flannel, headband, and twin power back on in that WWE ring! Feeling pretty ICONIC.... ?? N https://t.co/2N7csMewUr — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 21, 2018