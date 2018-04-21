WrestlingInc.com

Bellas And IIconics Banter On Twitter, Sasha Banks And WWE Stars With Lion Cubs, Shayna Baszler

By Joshua Gagnon | April 21, 2018

- Above, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler appeared with Xavier Woods to talk video games and her MMA career while they played The Punisher.

- Earlier today, The Bar, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Elias, and Seth Rollins visited a lion and safari park. The group got a chance to hang out with some lion cubs, which you can see in the videos and photos below. Today is WWE's last day of touring South Africa.


@itsmebayley is on a safari! #WWEJohannesburg #WWE

- As noted, WWE posted an article of five controversial things SmackDown GM Paige could potentially do, including creating Women's Tag Team Titles. Nikki Bella commented that she wouldn't mind teaming up with Brie again, calling it "Iconic." This, of course, brought the IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce out for a response.






