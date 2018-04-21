Chris Jericho On Why He's Returning To WWE For 'The Greatest Royal Rumble'

As noted, Chris Jericho spoke to CBS Sports' In This Corner podcast this week. They published more highlights, which you can check out below:

Why he's returning at The Greatest Royal Rumble this Friday:

"It's just one of those things where it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Obviously, you are getting a chance to work with Saudi Arabia at the highest levels. We have been there in 2015 and had some great shows but it seems like they are kind of trying to change the way things are done over there. And it's really cool to have been asked by WWE to be a part of it. As you know, I'm not working there full time right now but still part of the family."

His relationship with Vince McMahon:

"It's good enough that they called me when this show came up. I have a really good relationship with the company and with Vince in that I've been working there for 17 years pretty much, on and off. Up until this year when I did the show with New Japan, I have never wrestled in any other ring other than the WWE ring since 1999 and Vince knew about [NJPW] right from the start. It's one of those things where WWE is my home base for wrestling. I'm not a full-time performer in the wrestling world, nor have I been since 2010."

Jericho also discussed wrestling in Saudi Arabia in the past, his match with The Undertaker getting changed and more. You check out more from the interview by clicking here, or listen to the podcast below: