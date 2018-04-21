Nikki Bella Comments On Letting Go, Who Topped Most Recognizable Wrestler List?, WWE Shop Sale

- Medium.com recently used YouGov ratings data for pro wrestlers and subtracted their "Never Heard Of" percentage from 100% to gauge how recognizable they are to Americans. Using that method, Hulk Hogan is the most recognizable wrestler in America at 95%, followed by The Rock (94%), John Cena (79%), Steve Austin (78%) and Ronda Rousey (68%).

- Nikki Bella took to Instagram and added the posts below about moving forward. Nikki and John Cena announced last weekend that they split up after dating for six years. They were scheduled to get married on May 5 in Mexico.