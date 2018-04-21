The Rock Is Asked To Prom, Roman Reigns Thanks Cape Town, WWE Greatest Royal Rumble To Be On PPV

- Above, Roman Reigns thanked Cape Town, South Africa for giving him an unforgettable experience as it was his first time in the country. He wanted to take photos with the crowd, but mentioned his head was busted open a bit from the match, so he had to get it checked out in the back.

- According to PWInsider, the Greatest Royal Rumble will be available on traditional PPV on Friday from 12pm until 5pm for $54.99. New footage of the stage being built can be seen here.

- The Rock was asked to prom by one of his fans dressed like his famous 90s throwback photo, which you can see below. Rock will be filming a movie during her prom, so he wouldn't be able to make it, but he did surprised her at school (via morning announcements) and rented out an entire theater so her friends and family can go check out his latest film, Rampage.

.@TheRock surprises teen who asked him to prom with special announcement that he's renting out a movie theater for her and her friends to see @rampagethemovie! https://t.co/JTuzfU0IIo pic.twitter.com/1OL8CvptSU — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2018