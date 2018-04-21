WrestlingInc.com

Triple H Addresses WWE Tryouts (Video), Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Behind-The-Scenes, Drew McIntyre

By Joshua Gagnon | April 21, 2018

- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn shooting a commercial for WWE Mattel Action Figures at the Mattel Headquarters. Owens and Zayn remained fired from SmackDown after losing to Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34, but thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up both are now on Raw.

- As noted, Triple H showed up at the WWE Tryouts in Saudi Arabia to give a motivational speech to the attendees. He talks about hard work and the sacrifice it takes to be a WWE Superstar. Triple H continued that as WWE Stars they represent not only themselves, but their country on the biggest platform in wrestling. At the Greatest Royal Rumble, Triple H will face John Cena.


Triple H On Constant NXT Turnover, Why Johnny Gargano Vs. Tommaso Ciampa Went On Last At Takeover
See Also
Triple H On Constant NXT Turnover, Why Johnny Gargano Vs. Tommaso Ciampa Went On Last At Takeover

- After being out since November with a torn bicep, Drew McIntyre appeared on this week's Raw alongside Dolph Ziggler. On Twitter, McIntyre sent out a warning to the rest of the roster, "The times they are a changing. Can't say I didn't give advanced warning...If you are not on my level, I will eat you alive."



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Redemption Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top