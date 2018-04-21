Triple H Addresses WWE Tryouts (Video), Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Behind-The-Scenes, Drew McIntyre

- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn shooting a commercial for WWE Mattel Action Figures at the Mattel Headquarters. Owens and Zayn remained fired from SmackDown after losing to Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34, but thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up both are now on Raw.

- As noted, Triple H showed up at the WWE Tryouts in Saudi Arabia to give a motivational speech to the attendees. He talks about hard work and the sacrifice it takes to be a WWE Superstar. Triple H continued that as WWE Stars they represent not only themselves, but their country on the biggest platform in wrestling. At the Greatest Royal Rumble, Triple H will face John Cena.

EXCLUSIVE: @TripleH offers words of encouragement at the historic talent tryout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, home of the Friday's #WWEGRR. #KSATryouts pic.twitter.com/i9OseBdZej — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2018

- After being out since November with a torn bicep, Drew McIntyre appeared on this week's Raw alongside Dolph Ziggler. On Twitter, McIntyre sent out a warning to the rest of the roster, "The times they are a changing. Can't say I didn't give advanced warning...If you are not on my level, I will eat you alive."