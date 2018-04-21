Bruce Prichard On If Roman Reigns Has 'It'

Bruce Prichard spoke with Sporting News on his thoughts about Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. Here are some of the highlights:

Roman Reigns:

"Roman Reigns has 'it.' Roman Reigns is going to be the guy. He's got all the tools. Love him or hate him, they care about him. I have no problem with Roman Reigns being the next guy to take it to the next level because he's a stud."

The Undertaker's first appearances:

"The crowd didn't boo right away but they reacted. There was an air in the room that people were like 'Oh my God, this is special. Look at that guy!'. He looked different. He walked different. How he worked his matches back then was different and that's enough, especially in those days, that people took notice. He's just a unique talent. He's a unique man. He got it right from the beginning and he embraced that character and became the character."

When the idea of breaking Undertaker's streak began coming up:

"One day, Michael Hayes goes 'Well, 'Taker ain't never lost at WrestleMania' and I'm like, 'Really? That's interesting. Well, maybe somebody should talk about beating the streak?' I think Randy Orton [at WrestleMania 21] was really the first time we started making a big deal out of it because we had never planned it prior to that. Now we have something, we have something for someone to break. It's almost like a championship, so let's start talking about it a little bit, but it was never done by design in the beginning."

Prichard also discussed how his podcast has become a full-time job. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.