Former WWE RAW Host Passes Away, AJ Lee Talks Mental Health Awareness, Bella Twins Fan Freak-Out

- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella met a fan who completed their BellaBody 10-Day Challenge and won the opportunity to meet them at WrestleMania Axxess.

- Yesterday, Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee appeared on WGN Morning News to promote her book Crazy is My Superpower and talk about mental health awareness. You can check out her full interview in the video below.

- According to his official Facebook page, former Raw Guest Host and known to many as Mini-Me from the Austin Powers franchise, Verne Troyer, passed away today at the age of 49. Troyer's appearance was in November of 2009, below he talked about his WWE experience. Our condolences to the family and friends of Verne Troyer.