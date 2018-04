Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Raphael Jankeeparsad for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event from Johannesburg, South Africa:

* Seth Rollins & Finn Balor defeated The Bar

* Cendric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak

* Asuka defeated Sasha Banks and Bailey in a triple threat match

* Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Titus Worldwide defeated The Miztourage

* Nia Jax defeated Mandy Rose

* Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe & Elias