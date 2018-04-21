- Above is part one of Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Aiden English, and Xavier Woods play some home run derby in MLB: The Show 18. Breeze takes on English and gets the victory after they had to go to a tie breaker round.

- WWE 205 Live Announcer Vic Joseph will be covering the upcoming NFL Draft (April 26-28) for SiriusXM and other networks. Before coming to WWE, Joseph had experience as a host and reporter for the Cleveland Browns.

- WWE posted a gallery of authority figures who have held power in WWE, NXT, WCW, and other promotions. The group includes: Drake Maverick, AJ Lee, Gorilla Monsoon, Kurt Angle, and Mick Foley, among others.