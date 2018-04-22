Flip Gordon spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on ROH, Being the Elite, and All In. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting exposure from Being the Elite:

"I'm very grateful to be part of 'Being the Elite. The Young Bucks could make that show all about Bullet Club or The Elite, but they don't. They're looking at the big picture of professional wrestling. They're constantly asking, 'How can we give back? How can we make professional wrestling better?' They see the powers they have, and they're able to help a guy like me get more exposure, more opportunity to showcase my character and make people more likely to want to see a match with me. It's absolutely amazing. They're not just thinking about themselves, they're looking for what is best, long-term, for the business."

Getting booked on the September 1 All In event:

"I would love to be All In. That is the biggest show of the year. The best of the best in the world are going to be there. Look at the names that have already been announced: Cody, Kenny, Okada. Those are three of the biggest names in professional wrestling all in one building. If you're not on this show, it just says that you're not one of the top performers in this business, so I'll do anything to get on this show."

Wrestling goals going forward:

"I would love to get an opportunity at a run as the Ring of Honor TV champion. I would also love to be a regular in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and I would love to be part of the Best of Super Juniors tournament this year. That would be a testament to how far I've come, but also a reminder of how much further I have to go. It would solidify me as a top indie guy."

Gordon also discussed wanting to wrestle all over the world. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.