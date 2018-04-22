WrestlingInc.com

Renee Young - Dolph Ziggler Interview Cast Of The Avengers, Ric Flair Hangs With Sting, Great Khali

By Joshua Gagnon | April 22, 2018

- Above is the in-ring debut of The Great Khali from 2006. Khali completely crushed Funaki to pick up the easy victory.

- Renee Young and Dolph Ziggler were in Beverly Hills, California to interview some of the cast from the Avengers: Infinity War. The duo spoke with Don Cheadle, Pom Klementieff, and Batista about the film and its directors, The Russo Brothers. No word yet when this footage will be shown. Avengers: Infinity War releases tomorrow in the U.S.


Chris Jericho Talks Idea He Pitched To Vince McMahon About Roman Reigns, Why Fans Boo Reigns, NJPW
See Also
Chris Jericho Talks Idea He Pitched To Vince McMahon About Roman Reigns, Why Fans Boo Reigns, NJPW

- Last night, Ric Flair made an appearance at the Legends of Wrestling convention in Detroit, Michigan. Others who appeared: Sting, Mick Foley, The Nasty Boys, Jimmy Hart, Ted DiBiase, and Animal from the Road Warriors.




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Redemption Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top