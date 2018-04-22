Renee Young - Dolph Ziggler Interview Cast Of The Avengers, Ric Flair Hangs With Sting, Great Khali

- Above is the in-ring debut of The Great Khali from 2006. Khali completely crushed Funaki to pick up the easy victory.

- Renee Young and Dolph Ziggler were in Beverly Hills, California to interview some of the cast from the Avengers: Infinity War. The duo spoke with Don Cheadle, Pom Klementieff, and Batista about the film and its directors, The Russo Brothers. No word yet when this footage will be shown. Avengers: Infinity War releases tomorrow in the U.S.

You guys. @HEELZiggler and I just interviewed the cast of Avengers Infinity War and they're all so so nice and lovely and you should go watch their movie next Friday. Also @XavierWoodsPhD Don Cheadle no sold my Captain Planet reference. ????????? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 21, 2018

- Last night, Ric Flair made an appearance at the Legends of Wrestling convention in Detroit, Michigan. Others who appeared: Sting, Mick Foley, The Nasty Boys, Jimmy Hart, Ted DiBiase, and Animal from the Road Warriors.