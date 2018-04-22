Knockouts Match Added To Impact Redemption PPV, Updated Card

Impact Wrestling announced Taya Valkyrie will take on Kiera Hogan at tonight's Impact Redemption PPV. Here is Impact's full announcement:

"It is Fire vs. Ice tonight as 'The Girl on Fire' Kiera Hogan will clash with 'Lucha Royalty' the ice queen herself Taya Valkyrie in a match just made for Redemption tonight! What will happen when Taya and Kiera step into the ring with each other tonight with all the eyes of the world watching? This is a chance for both Taya and Kiera to prove themselves worthy of a Knockouts Championship in the near future. Taya has been busy mixing it up with Rosemary as of late and the 'Demon's Dance' went to the Demon Assassin, but a victory on Pay-Per-View tonight could change things for Taya. As for Kiera Hogan, she keeps getting opportunities like this and she will not want to let them slip through her grasp. This would be a marque, signature victory for the Girl on Fire."

Below is the updated PPV card:

Impact World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix

Impact Knockouts Championship

Allie (c) vs. Su Yung

Impact X Division Championship

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams

Impact World Tag Team Championship

LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

House Of Hardcore 6-Man Tag Match

Tommy Dreamer, Moose, and Eddie Edwards vs. oVe

Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee

Aerostar vs. Drago

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan

