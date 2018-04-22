New PWG Champion At All-Star Weekend Night 2, Latest ROH Bound By Honor Card, Women Of Honor

- Above is a preview of this week's Ring of Honor weekly show. This week will feature a look back at the Semis and Finals of the Women of Honor Tournament that took place at Supercard of Honor XII in New Orleans over WrestleMania Weekend.

- Later this month, ROH will hold their Bound by Honor: West Palm Beach show on April 27. They just announced a Four Corner Tag Team Survival Match between The Dawgs vs. Coast 2 Coast vs. The Addiction vs. Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser. Here is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle vs. Flip Gordon (Non-Title - Proving Ground Match)

* The Briscoes vs. Motor City Machine Guns (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Punishment Martinez

* Scorpio Sky vs. Jay Lethal

* The Kingdom vs. Adam Page and The Young Bucks

* The Dawgs vs. Coast 2 Coast vs. The Addiction vs. Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser (Four Corner Tag Team Survival)

- Last night was night 2 of PWG All-Star Weekend, which featured PWG World Champion Keith Lee vs. WALTER vs. Jonah Rock. WALTER would end up winning the match to become the new PWG World Champion. Below are the full results:

* Trevor Lee defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Joey Janela defeated Robbie Eagles

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) (c) defeated Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Bandido defeated Rey Horus

* Sammy Guevara defeated Taiji Ishimori

* Matthew Riddle defeated Timothy Thatcher

* WALTER defeated Keith Lee (c) and Jonah Rock to win the PWG World Championship