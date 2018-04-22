How Hooters Helped Seth Rollins, The Kliq Meets Up (Photos), WWE 205 Live Star Enters Gauntlet Match

- Above, Seth Rollins visited a Hooters restaurant in Davenport, Iowa where he would visit once a month to watch WWE PPVs. Rollins talked about watching his heroes - like Shawn Michaels - on the TV each month during his teenage days. As he got older, Rollins noted it became more of a tape study of what to do in the ring.

- On this week's 205 Live there will be a gauntlet match to determine who will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander at the Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday. Tony Nese announced his entry into the match and hopes to cross paths with Drew Gulak who he has unfinished business with.

- Yesterday, MCW Pro Wrestling held a Tribute to the Legends convention in Joppa, Maryland where The Kliq (minus Triple H) got together to meet fans. Below, you can see Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac looking "Too Sweet."

