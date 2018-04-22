Earlier this week, WWE held a multi-day tryout in Saudi Arabia to scout out some of the talent in the area. Today, WWE announced the eight individuals who will continue to receive training this week as we get closer to the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. From that group of eight, at least one will be participating in the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, but details weren't given what their role would be.

Here are the eight winners, via WWE's article:

* Hussain Aldagal, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder with a background in volleyball and bodybuilding

* Mansoor Al-Shehail, a 6-foot, 175-pounder who has trained under WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr.

* Faisal Kurdi, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound MMA fighter, amateur grappler and Muay Thai boxer

* Nasser Bawazer, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound champion in boxing, MMA and aikido

* Khalid Alhothali, a competitor in bodybuilding, as well as combat sports, including boxing and jiu-jitsu

* Abdullah Almagrabi, a 225-pound karate champion and boxing trainer

* Faisal Allabboudy, a 23-year-old whose athletic background includes competitive swimming, boxing and bodybuilding

* Asaad Alshareef, a 23-year-old Greco Roman and freestyle wrestler who has also trained in various martial arts

Below is video of the eight tryout attendees that were picked.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble will take place on Friday, April 27 in Saudi Arabia and will air on the WWE Network beginning at 11am ET with a one-hour Kickoff. The main card will begin at 12pm ET and is scheduled to run for five hours. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage on Friday!