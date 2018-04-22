Nikki Bella's First Public Appearance Since Split With John Cena

Last week, John Cena and Nikki Bella announced their separation after dating since 2012. They were scheduled to get married on May 5 in Mexico. Since then, reports have come out that Cena got cold feet leading up to the wedding date, while others said Nikki didn't want a "pity wedding" and was the one who called it off.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Nikki made her first public appearance since the news broke by hosting a rosé party along with her sister, Brie Bella, at the Sanctuary Camelback Resort in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on Saturday during the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival. The report noted that (not surprisingly) Nikki wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

The report also noted a source told them the main reason the relationship ended was due to starting a family, which Cena wasn't keen on from the beginning.

Below is a photo of the Bellas at the event on Saturday.

Since the break-up both Cena and Nikki have made comments on social media.

We love you all ?? N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Apr 15, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

See Also John Cena And Nikki Bella End Relationship After Six Years

Nikki is currently listed as a member of the SmackDown roster on WWE's website. John Cena is scheduled to face Triple H at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble this Friday.