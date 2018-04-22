Becky Lynch Looking For Some Wins?, WWE - Instagram Photos, WWE Stars Play Pop-A-Shot Arcade Game

- Above is part two of the Pop-A-Shot Arcade Basketball Tournament. In this video, Baron Corbin trounced Tye Dillinger, 92-51. Tyler Breeze also advanced by beating Mustafa Ali, 43-33. In the next round, Xavier Woods will take on Aiden English, Breeze will face Corbin.

- WWE posted this week's top 25 Instagram photos. The collection includes: Rusev, Cesaro, Liv Morgan, and Mandy Rose.

- A fan watching the NHL Playoffs tagged Becky Lynch to let her know the Washington Capitals played her theme song, so they were guaranteed to win the game. Another fan chimed in "This is not the history of the Capitals. Just ask their fans," and Lynch responded, "Also not the story of Becky Lynch...ask her fans." After the Superstar Shake-Up, Lynch remained on SmackDown. Also for those wondering the Capitals won their game in overtime.

