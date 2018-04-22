Brie Bella Talks Nikki Bella And John Cena, Says Latest Season Was Hardest To Film

Last week, John Cena and Nikki Bella announced their separation after dating since 2012. They were scheduled to get married on May 5 in Mexico. Brie Bella spoke with People about the break-up, first giving an update on how Nikki is doing.

"She's good, they call her fearless Nikki for a reason," Brie said. "She always puts on that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder Woman. She's bigger than that."

Brie noted how tough it was to step back from her twin sister, and let things play out over the most recent season of Total Bellas.

"I really had to take a step back and allow it and that was really hard on me because it's my twin. I want to protect her from everything," Brie admitted. "This has been the hardest season to film for me because all I want to do is protect her and keep everyone away, but this is what we do."

She continued that Nikki prefers to show her fans what her life is like, both the good and bad.

"I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole," Brie responded. "They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we're done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, 'My life isn't perfect and isn't easy' and lets them see the playbook of her life."

In the upcoming season there are some conversations between John and Nikki that Brie said she wouldn't let air, if they were between her and Daniel Bryan.

"John and Nicole allow the fans to see some very personal conversations, that to be honest, I was mind blown about," Brie responded. "[Daniel] Brian and I both said, 'I don't think we'd allow them to see those conversations' but they do. I give them a lot of credit. You get to see where they're at today and see that unravel."

As noted, Nikki made her first public appearance since the news broke by hosting a rosé party along with her sister at the Sanctuary Camelback Resort in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on Saturday during the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival.