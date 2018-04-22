New Stage At Redemption PPV (Photo), Impact Teasing New Championship Titles

Impact Wrestling has a new stage for tonight's Redemption PPV, which you can check out below. The show will take place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida featuring Austin Aries defending the Impact World Championship against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix.

The original main event was Aries defending against Alberto El Patron, but after no-showing a Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event, he was promptly released from the company. In an interview with Sporting News, El Patron said a "family situation" was the reason for not being at the event.

The changes may not stop there though as Impact Wrestling's Twitter sent out the following, teasing a possible change to the championship titles.

So we've heard you'd like to see some new title belts. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2018

Impact Redemption starts tonight at 8pm ET on traditional PPV and on Fite.tv for $39.99.