Samoa Joe Talks Social Media, Carmella And Other WWE Stars Celebrate Earth Day, Daniel Bryan

By Joshua Gagnon | April 22, 2018

- Above is this week's Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Daniel Bryan. Next week's subjects will be Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

- Carmella, Charlotte, and Natalya celebrated Earth Day today. WWE also posted a video of Dean Ambrose gifting a potted plant to Chris Jericho to help improve his "Highlight Reel" set.





Samoa Joe Talks Missing WrestleMania For The Second Year In A Row
- Samoa Joe comment on the amount of negativity and hate he sees on social media. Joe wrote, "I can only shake my head when I realize at some point you're going to have to explain those statements to people in your life that actually care."




