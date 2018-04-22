Samoa Joe Talks Social Media, Carmella And Other WWE Stars Celebrate Earth Day, Daniel Bryan

- Above is this week's Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Daniel Bryan. Next week's subjects will be Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
- Carmella, Charlotte, and Natalya celebrated Earth Day today. WWE also posted a video of Dean Ambrose gifting a potted plant to Chris Jericho to help improve his "Highlight Reel" set.
On this #EarthDay, treat nature like the gift it is. @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERomanReigns @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/Kc0eokmQ0F— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2018
#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/r1abQarcXb— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) April 22, 2018
#EarthDay ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/WXWxezuUdJ— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 22, 2018
What a beautiful day... Happy #EarthDay! ?? pic.twitter.com/t2wHWwS6w7— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 22, 2018
- Samoa Joe comment on the amount of negativity and hate he sees on social media. Joe wrote, "I can only shake my head when I realize at some point you're going to have to explain those statements to people in your life that actually care."
Every morning I wake up with my social media rife with hate, racism, etc. I can only shake my head when I realize at some point your going to have to explain those statements to people in your life that actually care.— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 22, 2018
I think some 'f y'all think the last statement was to express "frustration" from me, it's quite the opposite . Im good, I'm just amazed at how many of you self sabotage on social media. If anything it makes for great entertainment in ignorance— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 22, 2018