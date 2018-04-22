WrestlingInc.com

Impact Wrestling Reveals New Championship Titles (Photos)

By Joshua Gagnon | April 22, 2018

Earlier today, Impact Wrestling teased new championship titles were on the way. Below are photos of the new World, X Division, Knockouts, and Tag Team Championship titles.





