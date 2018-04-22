Impact Wrestling Reveals New Championship Titles (Photos)

Earlier today, Impact Wrestling teased new championship titles were on the way. Below are photos of the new World, X Division, Knockouts, and Tag Team Championship titles.
Introducing the brand new IMPACT World Championship. #Redemption18 pic.twitter.com/28ECTXffYX— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2018
Introducing the brand new IMPACT X-Division Championship. #Redemption pic.twitter.com/jpmB0dukQP— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2018
Introducing the brand new IMPACT Knockouts Championship. #Redemption pic.twitter.com/I3ARbI3LC5— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2018
Introducing the brand new IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. #Redemption pic.twitter.com/kdiKCMsH2q— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2018
