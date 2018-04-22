WrestlingInc.com

Impact Redemption Live Coverage: Austin Aries Defends Title Against Pentagon Jr. And Fenix

By Joshua Gagnon | April 22, 2018

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling Redemption beginning at 8pm ET! Headlining the card will be Impact World Champion Austin Aries vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix. Also, the Knockouts, X Division, and Tag Team Titles will all be defended. Below is the full card for tonight's event:

Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix

Impact Knockouts Championship
Allie (c) vs. Su Yung

Impact X Division Championship
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams

Impact World Tag Team Championship
LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

House Of Hardcore 6-Man Tag Match
Tommy Dreamer, Moose, and Eddie Edwards vs. oVe

Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee

Aerostar vs. Drago

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Redemption Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top