Impact Redemption Live Coverage: Austin Aries Defends Title Against Pentagon Jr. And Fenix

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling Redemption beginning at 8pm ET! Headlining the card will be Impact World Champion Austin Aries vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix. Also, the Knockouts, X Division, and Tag Team Titles will all be defended. Below is the full card for tonight's event:

Impact World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix

Impact Knockouts Championship

Allie (c) vs. Su Yung

Impact X Division Championship

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams

Impact World Tag Team Championship

LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

House Of Hardcore 6-Man Tag Match

Tommy Dreamer, Moose, and Eddie Edwards vs. oVe

Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee

Aerostar vs. Drago

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan