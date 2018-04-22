Impact Redemption Live Coverage: Austin Aries Defends Title Against Pentagon Jr. And Fenix

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling Redemption beginning at 8pm ET! Headlining the card will be Impact World Champion Austin Aries vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix. Also, the Knockouts, X Division, and Tag Team Titles will all be defended. Below is the full card for tonight's event:
Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Fenix
Impact Knockouts Championship
Allie (c) vs. Su Yung
Impact X Division Championship
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams
Impact World Tag Team Championship
LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner
House Of Hardcore 6-Man Tag Match
Tommy Dreamer, Moose, and Eddie Edwards vs. oVe
Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee
Aerostar vs. Drago
Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan