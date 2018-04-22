Titles Change Hands At Tonight's Impact Redemption

Eli Drake and Scott Steiner won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against LAX at Impact Redemption.
This is Drake's first and Steiner's second time winning the Tag Titles. LAX won them back in November.
