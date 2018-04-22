Knockout Debuts On Tonight's Impact Redemption

At tonight's Impact Redemption PPV, Tessa Blanchard made her debut by showing up at commentary during Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan. Blanchard spoke about traveling the world and deciding that Impact needs her pedigree. Blanchard began wrestling in 2014 and made an appearance in the WWE Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round to Kairi Sane.

Above and below are videos of Blanchard's appearance: