Huge Title Change At Tonight's Impact Redemption

Pentagon Jr. won the Impact World Championship against Austin Aries and Fenix at Impact Redemption.
This is Pentagon Jr's first time winning the Impact World Title. Aries won it in February against Eli Drake.
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
