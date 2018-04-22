WrestlingInc.com

Huge Title Change At Tonight's Impact Redemption

By Joshua Gagnon | April 22, 2018

Pentagon Jr. won the Impact World Championship against Austin Aries and Fenix at Impact Redemption.

This is Pentagon Jr's first time winning the Impact World Title. Aries won it in February against Eli Drake.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:









Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Redemption Results

Most Popular

Back To Top