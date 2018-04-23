News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar Returns, Superstar Shakeup Fallout, Final GRR Hype, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis with the final build for Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

Confirmed for tonight's show is an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, his first appearance since WrestleMania 34. No matches have been announced for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* The Conqueror cometh

* Superstar Shake-up aftermath

* Will Stephanie McMahon continue to overrule Kurt Angle's decisions?

* Could we soon have "Woken" Raw Tag Team Champions?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.