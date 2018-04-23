Edge Talks Bruno Sammartino Being The Biggest WWE Star Ever, Bruno Reaching Out To Him After Surgery

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, pro wrestling veterans Edge and Christian weighed in on the passing of WWE Hall Of Famer Bruno Sammartino. Also, Edge shared a story that provided insight into the 'Legend Of All Legends'' heart of gold.

On the subject of Sammartino's passing, Edge called it an "end of an era" and went on to call 'The Italian Superman' the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

"It feels like the end, the kind of end of an era in terms of, he's the biggest star of the WWF/WWE ever. I mean, you can say 'Stone Cold' [Steve Austin] and you can say [Hulk] Hogan, but if you're looking at MSG sellouts, if you're looking at… I mean, Bruno, man, was champ I think you're looking at, combined in two reigns, 11 years, like, 4,000 however many days. That doesn't happen nowadays."

Christian claimed that Sammartino was "the biggest star of his era" and the first to transcend the genre.

"To be able to stay on top and in that position wouldn't happen unless you're drawing money, right? Christian added, "so it just goes to show you the type of star magnitude that he had, especially being able to sell out Madison Square Garden as many times, consecutively, as he did. Obviously, maybe the first true superstar maybe that even transcended the sport of wrestling maybe."



With respect to Sammartino's legacy in professional wrestling, Edge indicated that the two-time world champion was a class act who was an inspiration to many.

"I think you had an entire culture, especially to Italians and immigrants coming over to this country, here's a guy who came over without anything and really made himself." Edge continued, "it's just a classic underdog, everyman story, but more importantly than whatever the accolades are in [pro] wrestling, which are obviously numerous, stack up better to anybody's, to be honest, in meeting Bruno over the years, he was just a thoroughly classy, professional. He was just a classy, classy man and there's just no other way to explain it."

Notably, Edge recalled that Sammartino called him following 'The R-Rated Superstar''s second neck surgery.

"Bruno Sammartino found out I was in town and having neck surgery, got the number to my hotel room, and called me post-surgery to make sure I was okay. And it completely blew my brain." Edge reflected, "I think that to me kind of exemplifies what kind of man he was."

Also on this episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, 'The Rocket Strappers' chat with Breezango. Check out the show here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness