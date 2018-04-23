WWE Live Event Results From Chattanooga (4/22): Triple Threats, AJ Styles Headlines, Big Cass, More

Thanks to Byron Fields for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Chattanooga, Tennessee:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat

* Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin

* Naomi defeated Lana

* Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev and Aiden English

* Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Shinsuke Nakamura