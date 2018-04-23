Tessa Blanchard On Her Impact Debut, Pentagon Jr. Comments After Title Win, Redemption Fallout

- Above is a quick preview of this Thursday's Impact, which will feature the fallout from yesterday's Redemption PPV (full results here). Impact will be doing their new set of tapings starting tonight through the 26th at Universal Studios, in Orlando, Florida.

- Pentagon Jr. won the Impact World Championship last night in the main event against Austin Aries and Fenix. Below, he thanked Impact Wrestling, calling it a "magic night."

Muchas gracias. @IMPACTWRESTLING puro zero miedo magic night! pic.twitter.com/v4D7YKvVcn — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) April 23, 2018

See Also Impact Wrestling Announces Slammiversary XVI PPV Location At Redemption

- Last night, Tessa Blanchard made her debut for Impact by showing up on commentary during Taya Vaklyrie and Kiera Hogan's match. During her segment, Blanchard noted she's traveled all over the world and is ready to bring her "pedigree" to Impact. Below she commented after her debut, "Tessa is forever."