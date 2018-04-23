WrestlingInc.com

Tessa Blanchard On Her Impact Debut, Pentagon Jr. Comments After Title Win, Redemption Fallout

By Joshua Gagnon | April 23, 2018

- Above is a quick preview of this Thursday's Impact, which will feature the fallout from yesterday's Redemption PPV (full results here). Impact will be doing their new set of tapings starting tonight through the 26th at Universal Studios, in Orlando, Florida.

- Pentagon Jr. won the Impact World Championship last night in the main event against Austin Aries and Fenix. Below, he thanked Impact Wrestling, calling it a "magic night."


Impact Wrestling Announces Slammiversary XVI PPV Location At Redemption
See Also
Impact Wrestling Announces Slammiversary XVI PPV Location At Redemption

- Last night, Tessa Blanchard made her debut for Impact by showing up on commentary during Taya Vaklyrie and Kiera Hogan's match. During her segment, Blanchard noted she's traveled all over the world and is ready to bring her "pedigree" to Impact. Below she commented after her debut, "Tessa is forever."




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Friday At 11am ET / 8am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top