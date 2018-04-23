How Old Is John Cena Today?, Asuka Hypes First SmackDown Match, Superstars Attacking Their Partners

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring moments where Superstars attacked their tag team partners.

- John Cena turns 41 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Christopher Dijak turns 31 and WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas turns 64. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy.

- Below is backstage video of Asuka hyping her first blue brand match, which will take place on this week's SmackDown. She will team with Becky Lynch to take on Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.